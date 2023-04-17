17 April 2023

Antonio Rudiger relishing Stamford Bridge return – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
17 April 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 17.

Football

Antonio Rudiger was pleased to be coming back.

Luis Suarez was celebrating victory.

Liam Cooper remembered a Leeds great.

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill Williams was enjoying the view from the south of France.

Formula One

Lando Norris enjoyed a bit of tennis.

McLaren turned the clock back.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nurse accused of baby murders weeps in the dock as photos of her bedroom are displayed

news

Royals from across the globe expected at palace reception on eve of coronation

world news

Calls to ‘strip’ Home Office of Windrush compensation administration

news