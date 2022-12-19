Argentina celebrate World Cup triumph – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.
Football
Argentina celebrated winning the World Cup.
Gary Neville loved the final.
Rio Ferdinand urged Kylian Mbappe to stay positive.
And was in awe of Messi.
Vivianne Miedema revealed bad news on the injury front but was still able to crack a joke.
Beth Mead showed her support.
Karim Benzema marked his 35th birthday by appearing to suggest that his international career with France is over.
Cricket
Rehan Ahmed’s five-wicket haul for England against Pakistan got people talking.
And Ahmed’s cameo as a ‘Nighthawk’ also did not go unnoticed.
Rugby Union
The Rugby Football Union confirmed the appointment of Steve Borthwick as England’s new head coach.
Golf
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood got in the festive spirit.
Darts
James Wade had some family fun.
