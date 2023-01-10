Mohamed Elneny, centre, scored for Arsenal as they beat Oxford in the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
10 January 2023

Arsenal celebrate and Shearer gets his scarf ready – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
10 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.

Football

Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny celebrated a successful night for Arsenal.

Alan Shearer was prepared for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup tie with Leicester.

Harry Redknapp supported his grandson.

Liverpool looked back.

Happy birthday Mason Mount.

Cricket

Ben Stokes thought someone must be having a laugh.

Kevin Pietersen and Azeem Rafiq were excited at the start of SA20.

Formula One

Lando Norris was back in training.

Boxing

Frank Bruno reminisced.

