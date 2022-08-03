As it happened: A look back at London 2012’s Super Saturday, 10 years on

Super Saturday at London 2012 remains on of the UK’s greatest sporting achievements after six home Olympic golds were won on August 4, 2012.

Here, 10 years on, the PA news agency looks at the timeline of the day and medals.

11.36am: Men’s four win rowing gold

Great Britain’s men’s four of (left to right) Andrew Triggs Hodge, Tom James, Pete Reed and Alex Gregory are cheered by the crowd as they celebrate gold at Eton Dorney (Stephen Pond/PA) (PA Archive)

Alex Gregory, Tom James, Pete Reed, Andrew Triggs-Hodge kicked off a day to remember when they stormed to gold on the water at Eton Dorney. They won in six minutes 03.97 seconds, beating Australia and the United States into second and third respectively.

11.57am: Hosking and Copeland win lightweight double sculls

Sophie Hosking (left) and Katherine Copeland celebrate victory in the lightweight women’s double sculls (Stephen Pond/PA) (PA Archive)

Just 15 minutes after one title on the water, Sophie Hosking and Katherine Copeland overtook Greece and upset China on the line to maintain the momentum on Saturday morning.

6.09pm: Glory for women’s team pursuit

Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell continued the momentum at the Velodrome (Tim Ireland/PA) (PA Archive)

Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell had already broken the world record in their heat against Canada before they smashed it again at the Velodrome to beat the United States in three minutes 14.051 seconds.

9.02pm: Ennis-Hill rises to the occasion

Britain’s poster girl Jessica Ennis delivered in style (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Jessica Ennis-Hill had been tipped for home glory in 2012 and had won world silver a year earlier – eventually upgraded to gold after Tatyana Chernova was stripped of the title due to doping. She was all but assured of gold going into the 800m, holding a 15-second gap over her nearest rival, but roared across the line first regardless to kick off a spectacular 44 minutes.

9.24pm: Rutherford claims a stunning victory

Greg Rutherford was victorious in the men’s long jump (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

While Sir Mo Farah had started his 10,000m, Greg Rutherford claimed another Team GB gold in the men’s long jump. He produced a brilliant performance and led with a fourth-round leap of 8.31m. Victory came when American Will Claye, who had jumped 8.12m, mistimed his last effort. The new champion finished 15 centimetres ahead of Australia’s Michael Watt in second.

9.46pm: Farah’s finale

Mo Farah rounded off a brilliant day with 10,000m glory (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

After Ennis-Hill and Rutherford, there was one more stunning gold to come for Britain on an electric night in the Olympic Stadium. Farah clinched a third victory in less than an hour in the 10,000m when he made a move on the final lap to beat training partner Galen Rupp. He went on to add the 5,000m title in London – before defending them both in Rio four years later.