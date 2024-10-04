04 October 2024

Atlanta Falcons claim thrilling overtime win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By NewsChain Sport
04 October 2024

The Atlanta Falcons soared past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling overtime victory on Thursday night.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns, including a 45-yard pass to KhaDarel Hodge that clinched the 36-30 win.

An intense final quarter featured an interception, a blocked field goal and a fumble.

Cousins led the final quarter charge in the dying minutes, until Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo scored a field goal to tie the game with just one second left on the clock and send it into overtime.

Cousins connected with Drake London in the extra quarter, before throwing the clincher to Hodge, who raced into the endzone untouched to seal the thrilling win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police marksman feared ‘one or many’ officers could be killed in Chris Kaba stop, murder trial told

news

GB News asks High Court to block Ofcom sanctions for alleged rules breach

news

Starmer pays back more than £6,000 after Taylor Swift tickets and wife's clothing gifts

news