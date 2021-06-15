Atlanta Hawks battle back to level series against Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young
By NewsChain Sport
7:32am, Tue 15 Jun 2021
The Philadelphia 76ers let an 18-point lead slip as the Atlanta Hawks levelled their Eastern Conference semi-final series 2-2 with a 103-100 win.

The Sixers started strong and held a 60-42 lead with 1:43 left in the first half, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young kept chipping away at the State Farm Arena.

Young landed a jump shot with 1:17 left to play to put the Hawks up 99-98 and finished with a 25-point haul, while Bogdanovic added 22.

Sixers star Joel Embiid missed a layup with nine seconds to play and only made four out of 20 field goal attempts.

The series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers is also tied at 2-2 after a 118-104 win for the Californians at the Staples Center.

The Clippers outscored the Jazz 30-13 in the first quarter, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both scoring 31 points each in the win.

