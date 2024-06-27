Atlanta Hawks take France’s Zaccharie Risacher with first pick in 2024 NBA draft
French teenager Zaccharie Risacher has been selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the number one pick in the 2024 NBA draft.
The 19-year-old forward, who was born in Spain, was named the French top league’s best young player in his previous season while playing for JL Bourg.
He is the second Frenchman to be picked first in the NBA draft in successive years, following Victor Wembanyama being selected by the San Antonio Spurs in 2023.
It marks the first time in history a non-US college athlete was taken with the top pick in back-to-back years.
