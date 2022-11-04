04 November 2022

Auba ready for Arsenal and right-handed Warner bowled – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 4.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked ready to face his former club.

A good night for West Ham.

A bad night for Michy Batshuayi’s boots.

Unai Emery got a taste of Villa Park.

Gary Lineker modelled.

Terry McDermott renewed old rivalries.

Alan Brazil was enjoying his holiday.

Cricket

David Warner’s dismissal was a talking point.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s song was ready to pre-order.

Sonny Bill was ready.

MMA

No beard, no problem for Conor McGregor.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen felt the love.

