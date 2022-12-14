14 December 2022

Baby joy for White as Rooney hails Messi – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
14 December 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14.

Football

Ellen White had some good news.

Lionel Messi’s magic got people talking.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to City training.

Happy birthday Chris Waddle.

And Michael Owen.

Pep Guardiola has still got it.

A man of many talents.

Rio rubbed shoulders with the stars.

Kammy promoted his TV show.

Tennis

Andy Murray takes on mum Judy

Cricket

Stuart Broad made a prediction.

