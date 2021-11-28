28 November 2021

Bad weather forces off Burnley’s game with Tottenham and racing at Carlisle

By NewsChain Sport
28 November 2021

Premier League football and horse racing fell foul of snow and freezing temperatures in the UK on Sunday.

Burnley’s league fixture against Tottenham at Turf Moor was postponed due to snow and the day’s race meeting at Carlisle was called off after overnight frost left the track unfit.

Burnley’s game fell victim to the weather just under an hour before its scheduled 2pm kick-off.

Attempts to clear the pitch were in vain as the undersoil heating struggled to cope and snow fell as quickly as it could be removed.

The announcement was made shortly after both sides had named their teams for the match.

After Sunday’s meeting at Carlisle had been called off following an 8am inspection, Leicester’s card was subject to a second check, but was passed fit for racing to go ahead.

