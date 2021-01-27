Bald Declan Rice and snooker referee trips – Wednesday’s sporting social

Declan Rice in action for West Ham
Declan Rice in action for West Ham (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:00pm, Wed 27 Jan 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.

Football

Arsenal signed former Football Manager wonderkid Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid.

Odegaard was delighted to join the Gunners.

Aymeric Laporte was astonished by Ilkay Gundogan’s goalscoring form.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was still celebrating Tuesday night’s victory at Crystal Palace.

Rice also mocked Hammers team-mate Michail Antonio.

But Rice was not immune from banter at his expense.

Mohamed Elneny dedicated Arsenal’s victory over Southampton to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed the game due to personal reasons.

Aubameyang revealed the reason for his absence.

Thomas Tuchel’s new place of work.

Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling and Raphinha loved Leeds’ win at Newcastle.

TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox

Snooker

Steady!

Cricket

England arrived in India.

TODO: define component type factbox

Paul Collingwood signed off from Sri Lanka.

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

It’s almost time for tennis.

TODO: define component type factbox

But some players are still in quarantine.

Heather Watson Instagram

Formula One

Carlos Sainz tried out the Ferrari for the first time.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez thanked fans for yesterday’s birthday messages.

Boxing

Nicola Adams became an ambassador to Make Veg Poverty History.

