23 March 2022

Barty hangs up racket and Sterling visits Jamaica – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 23.

Football

Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira were honoured.

The pair seem on friendlier terms these days.

Raheem Sterling took a special trip to Jamaica.

Rio Ferdinand wasn’t happy with the latest speculation.

Gary Neville wants Pochettino at Old Trafford.

Players continued preparations for international duty.

A Brazilian came out of retirement!

Tennis

Ash Barty stunned the tennis world.

Tributes poured in.

Cricket

Fighting talk from Alex Hartley.

Paul Collingwood enjoyed Grenada.

 

Pat Cummins was happy.

Virat Kohli counted down to the IPL.

Kevin Pietersen welcomed a change of policy.

Formula One

Old teammates shared some banter.

McLaren turned the clock back.

Golf

Ian Poulter was ready for some Match Play.

Boxing

The countdown was on.

