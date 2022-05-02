02 May 2022

Beckham’s birthday, Osaka on mental health awareness – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
02 May 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.

Football

Gary Neville wished his best mate a happy birthday.

It was a weekend of double celebrations for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny.

Richarlison scored a huge goal.

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on Nottinghamshire’s start.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka was looking to help people deal with their mental health.

 

Boxing

Katie Taylor had fun at ‘the world’s most famous arena’.

Formula One

F1 was preparing for the Miami Grand Prix.

