01 November 2022

Becks bakes and Haaland the Hulk – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
01 November 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1.

Football

Mr Incredible, David Beckham, was busy in the kitchen.

Kevin De Bruyne made a discovery.

Marcus Rashford bigged up Christian Eriksen.

Cricket

KP was impressed.

Golf

Jon Rahm got dressed up.

Boxing

Frank Bruno got to work in the garden.

American Football

Halloween greetings from Tom Brady.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

I’m looking forward to Matt Hancock eating a kangaroo’s penis, says local Tory

news

Meghan: British citizenship test was so hard and Harry didn’t know some answers

news

Home Secretary Suella Braverman defends her handling of email security breach

news