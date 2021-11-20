20 November 2021

Beer time for Ben Foster after Watford’s win – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
20 November 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 20.

Football

Ben Foster was ready for a beer.

Perfect away trip for Chelsea.

Angelo Ogbonna provided an injury update.

Allan Saint-Maximin was pumped for Newcastle’s clash with Brentford.

Dean Smith was set for his first game in charge of Norwich.

Pompey loved their win.

Andres Iniesta celebrated his ton.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton turned up for qualifying wearing his new rainbow helmet.

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to qualifying.

Romain Grosjean found his artistic side.

