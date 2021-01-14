Bess shines for England while Wilson calls it a day – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 14.

Football

Ian Wright paid tribute to former England forward Cyrille Regis.

Happy birthday Declan Rice.

Kammy had snow.

Rio Ferdinand and Mike Phelan reminisced about one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most inspirational team talks.

Celebrations for Toni Duggan.

And Charlie Adam.

Jamie Redknapp looked back on a career highlight.

Neymar was buzzing to win another trophy at PSG.

Another clean sheet for John Stones.

Harry Maguire is a cover star.

Michael Owen made a staunch defence of footballers amid criticism over goal celebrations during the pandemic.

Mohamed Elneny was feeling grateful.

Praise for Barcelona by boss Ronald Koeman.

El jefe.

Cricket

Dan Lawrence made his international debut against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Dom Bess took five first-innings wickets.

And had some luck along the way…

Jack Brooks lauded Bess.

But Sri Lanka’s display came in for serious criticism.

Gabba toss flashbacks for Nasser Hussain.

History for Sophie Devine.

Another Marsh ready for international cricket!

Formula One

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc tested positive.

A new name and new look for Renault.

F1 wished former driver Giancarlo Fisichella a happy birthday.

Tennis

Kei Nishikori headed for Australia.

MMA

Media day for Conor McGregor.

Rugby League

It was cold over in Wakefield.

Sean O’Loughlin started his new role at Wigan.

Gymnastics

Nile Wilson brought down the curtain on his career.

