Big Bash drama and Peter Crouch turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social

Peter Crouch performs his robot dance
Peter Crouch performs his robot dance (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:30pm, Sat 30 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.

Football

Peter Crouch celebrated his 40th birthday.

Imagine Big Dunc in the Royal Rumble!

One year of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The newest arrival made his mark in an under-23s game.

J-Lingz has a new dancefloor.

Cesar Azpilicueta supported Chelsea team-mate Reece James.

Alan Shearer loved Newcastle’s win at Everton.

Future manager Patrice Evra?

TODO: define component type factbox

Manchester City’s players reacted to another win.

Cricket

Outrageous!

Heartbreak for James Vince.

What a catch!

No trainers needed for Jofra!

Ben Stokes was excited to get back out there.

TODO: define component type factbox

Any ideas?

Boxing

Frank Bruno spent time in front of the TV.

AJ was working hard.

Snooker

Unbelievable.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith started the Olympics year well.

TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was still enjoying the snow.

Tennis

Bianca Andreescu felt blessed.

TODO: define component type factbox

Golf

The European Tour went pink to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Research.

TODO: define component type factbox

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA