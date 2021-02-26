Birthday tributes, cycling fail and players reunited – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 26.

Football

That’s a yellow card for diving!

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson will be supporting his team from the sidelines.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was happy to reach the Europa League last 16.

Ditto for Arsenal goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned 48.

Former Red Devils goalkeeper, now chief executive at Ajax, pondered a reunion with Solskjaer in the last 16 draw.

But instead it was another former United star – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who would return to Old Trafford.

Deja vu for Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy admitted Leicester were not good enough.

Jesse Lingard got involved with… world pistachio day!

Ibrahimovic was as modest as ever.

Gary Lineker hit the garden.

Manchester City remembered a famous victory.

Alfredo Morelos drew praise from Rangers’ opponents after passing up a scoring chance when his marker pulled up injured.

Bayern Munich’s England Under-21 starlet came of age.

Fernando Llorente celebrated his 36th birthday.

Cricket

England Women sealed the ODI series in New Zealand.

Happy birthday, Matt Prior.

Kevin Pietersen hopes England’s batsmen are reflecting on the third Test defeat to India.

Motor sport

Ferrari new boy Carlos Sainz was all kitted up for the Scuderia’s 2021 launch.

Billy Monger neared the finish line.

Tennis

Andy Murray was looking forward to a battle of Britain.

Johanna Konta was soaking up the rays.

Petra Kvitova took in the view.

Belinda Bencic has a new cardio workout.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was raring to go in Bolton.

Rugby League

Frowback Friday for Leon Pyrce.

Rallying

Happy birthday to Sebastien Loeb.