19 May 2022

Blackpool Tower lights up for Jake Daniels – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
19 May 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19.

Football

Blackpool showed its support for Jake Daniels.

Chelsea marked the 10th anniversary of their first Champions League triumph.

Manchester City showed off their new kit.

As did Arsenal.

Paul Pogba demonstrated his new trick.

Cricket

KP was looking for a bit of golf assistance.

Formula One

Max Verstappen swapped shirts.

George Russell over the years.

Don’t always trust your sat-nav.

Darts

Peter Wright went back to school.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Revealed: Winners of Britain’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot of £184m

news

Sunak faces calls for swift action to address cost-of-living crisis

financial news

Man charged with assault after Billy Sharp knocked to ground at end of Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United play-off

football