BMX stars celebrate as Team GB collect more medals – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.

Olympics

What a morning for Team GB.

Praise from the PM.

Tom Pidcock showed the pain behind the medals.

Laura Muir made her way to Tokyo.

Belinda Bencic is a double Olympic medallist.

Liam Gallagher was impressed with the BMX.

Bianca Walkden showed her appreciation to her coach.

Shane Lowry was looking forward to the weekend in Tokyo.

Football

A day to remember.

Raphael Varane said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester United.

A new chapter for Ben White.

A new deal for Trent.

Daniel Sturridge met an old friend.

How do you unveil a new kit? Well Manchester United got John Cooper Clarke to write a poem about it!

Newcastle released their new away kit.

Alan Shearer went back through the archives.

Sergio Aguero watched the sun go down.

Romelu Lukaku was tuned in to the NBA draft.

Liverpool’s players took a dip.

Cricket

An England great celebrated his birthday.

Formula One

Lando Norris was set for action in Hungary.

As was world championship leader Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was checking his options.

Boxing

Deontay Wilder had a message for Tyson Fury.

Luke Campbell called it a day.

MMA

Conor McGregor’s injury did not stop him.