Boxing’s coming home – Tyson Fury ready to put on a show against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has vowed to return home as the undisputed world heavyweight champion after promising fans travelling from the UK he will “put on a show” against Oleksandr Usyk.

The division’s biggest clash for 25 years will unify Fury’s WBC title with the WBA, IBF and WBO belts held by Usyk as two unbeaten rivals go head to head while still in their prime.

Thousands of fans from Great Britain and Ukraine have made the journey to Riyadh where a sold out Kingdom Arena will finally see Lennox Lewis deposed as the last heavyweight king.

“Thank you to all those who have travelled over to support me,” said Fury, who is thought to be earning £100 million for his Saturday night’s work.

“I know it’s tough at the moment and money is hard, so I aim to put on a show. I’m ready. Tough or easy, either way I will be ready.

“The belts belong in the UK and they will be coming home. The undisputed title does not belong to a Ukrainian.

“I believe every left and right turn I’ve taken, every time I’ve fallen over, every time I’ve got up – it’s all been leading to this moment. It’s destiny.”

A week that began with Fury’s dad John headbutting a member of Usyk’s entourage, leaving Fury Sr with blood streaming down his face, has grown increasingly muted as the fight approaches.

Fury’s trademark bombast has faded and the fast talking 35-year-old has mostly been respectful towards Usyk, whose preference is not to engage in any verbal exchanges.

While Fury’s mindset seems to be in the right place, unlike for his controversial split decision win against Francis Ngannou in December, what style he will use to fight an opponent six inches shorter and who is giving up seven inches in reach will only be revealed on the night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight world champion Usyk has reeled off five wins at heavyweight, including two against Anthony Joshua, but has not faced anyone of Fury’s class.

Derek Chisora holds the distinction of being the only man to battle both fighters in the ring, losing three times to Fury and once to Usyk, and the British veteran suspects Usyk’s purpose of fighting for a Ukraine that is in the midst of invasion by Russia could be decisive.

“I don’t see anyone getting knocked out and I think it will go to a spilt decision. There’s so much that’s unknown for this fight. It’s exciting,” Chisora said.

“In my heart I want the British guy to win, but I see the other guy winning it. I feel like he wants it more and is willing to go to the other side. If it goes to points they will give it to Usyk.

“They’re both great athletes but both are fighting for different reasons. One is fighting for his legacy and his name, the other is fighting for his nation.”

Whatever the outcome, Chisora believes boxing politics means Saturday night is likely be a once in a generation moment – even allowing for the rematch clause in the fighters’ contracts.

“Once the titles have been brought together, I don’t think it will happen for another 40 years,” he said.

“We don’t get the fights we want to see because of the TV and the promoters. But this is going to be one very interesting fight.”