Bradly Sinden continues Team GB taekwondo success started by Sarah Stevenson

Great Britain’s run of medals in taekwondo at the Olympics continued on Sunday as Bradly Sinden claimed silver in Tokyo.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the medal success of Team GB in the sport during the last four Games.

Sarah Stevenson, Beijing 2008 – bronze

Sarah Stevenson started Team GB’s incredible taekwondo medal run (John Giles/PA) (PA Archive)

Great Britain’s wait for a first ever taekwondo medal ended in Beijing when Sarah Stevenson beat Noha Abd Rabo in a bronze medal match by a 5-1 score. It only occurred after the Doncaster athlete had seen her second-round defeat to Chen Zhong reversed due a last-gasp kick not being registered, which was later taken into account. It helped ensure a maiden medal in the sport at the third time of asking after it was introduced in 2000.

Jade Jones, London 2012 – gold

Jade Jones won gold in London as a teenager (Julien Behal/PA) (PA Wire)

Jones, who was only a teenager at the time, won Team GB’s first gold in the category when she beat world champion Yuzhuo Hou at the Excel Arena in the capital. The 19-year-old from Wales had to survive two painful knocks in a tense second round before she prevailed 6-4 to take her place at the top of the podium.

Lutalo Muhammad, London 2012 – bronze

Lutalo Muhammad celebrates after winning bronze in London (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

The Londoner backed up his controversial selection with bronze after a 9-3 victory over Arman Yeremyan having received hate mail before the home Games. Selected ahead of world number one Aaron Cook, the contentious decision was largely vindicated when Muhammad made the most of a second-chance repechage rule to earn a medal.

Jade Jones, Rio 2016 – gold

Jones won her second gold in Rio (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

A second gold for Jones firmly wrote her name in the history books with a 16-7 win over Eva Calvo in the featherweight category. Four years after she burst onto the scene, the Great Britain star delivered once again to make it back-to-back wins at the Games.

Lutalo Muhammad, Rio 2016 – silver

Muhammad won silver in Rio (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

A narrow 8-6 loss to Cheick Sallah Cisse saw Muhammad in tears after the gold medal match, but a silver still helped Great Britain continue their impressive run of medal showing at the Games. Within touching distance of standing on the top podium, the then world number four could not keep it up and a reverse turning kick at the death proved crucial.