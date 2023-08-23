23 August 2023

Brian Harman takes on different kind of pitch – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
23 August 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.

Football

Burnley continued to be the kings of the signing announcement.

The FA remembered a magical Glen Johnson moment on his birthday.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was predicting a late change to England’s World Cup squad after Harry Brook’s stunning Hundred ton.

Golf

Open champion Brian Harman swapped sports in an American sporting tradition.

Tommy Fleetwood was also in attendance ahead of the Tour Championship.

 

Snooker

After initially losing his cue in transit, things didn’t get much better for Neil Robertson. He lost his match 5-3.

