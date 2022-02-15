15 February 2022

British pair Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crash in two-man bobsleigh

By NewsChain Sport
15 February 2022

Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crashed on their penultimate run of the two-man bobsleigh and finished 11th as Great Britain’s Winter Olympics nightmare continued.

Hall’s sled overturned towards the end of the run in Yanqing and they slid over the finish line on their side, but both emerged unscathed.

The Britons had started the final day of competition in 11th place after the first two runs.

A top-10 place proved elusive for Hall and Gleeson as, despite producing their second quickest run of the event in heat four, they finished 3.03 seconds behind the lead.

Germany completed a clean sweep of the medals with defending champion Francesco Friedrich claiming his third Olympic gold.

Team-mates Johannes Lochner and Christoph Hafer piloted their teams to silver and bronze respectively.

