British sprinter Louie Hinchliffe announces decision to turn professional

British sprinter Louie Hinchliffe has announced his decision to turn professional.

The 22-year-old confirmed that he will forgo his final year at the University of Houston in order to pursue sprinting professionally.

Hinchliffe’s dramatic rise continued at this summer’s Olympics, where he helped the British team to take bronze in the men’s 4×100 metres.

The Brit switched from the University of Lancaster to Houston, where he trained under nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis, and in June became US college (NCAA) 100m champion after clocking 9.95secs.

Later in June, he stormed to victory at the British Championships to qualify for the Olympics.

In Paris, Hinchliffe fell just short after bowing out in the 100m semi-finals, but claimed bronze in the relay event alongside team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Jeremiah Azu and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

Hinchliffe confirmed his decision in an Instagram post, saying: “What a season it’s been. I’ve experienced the highest of highs in my first year at the University of Houston.

“I’ve become an NCAA champion, a National Champion, and an Olympic semi-finalist all whilst living out my dreams as a Cougar.

“With that being said, after speaking with my family, I have decided to forego the remainder of my collegiate eligibility and embark on a career as a professional athlete.

“I would like to thank Coach Blackburn and Coach Lewis for your belief and support of me. I hope that someday I can give back as much as you both have given to me.

“I would like to thank the rest of the coaching staff, operational staff, sports medicine department and our wonderful student managers. Without you, none of our success would be possible.

“To our fans and friends at the University of Houston, thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me an extended family. I hope to do you all proud in this next phase of my life.”