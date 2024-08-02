Bronze for divers Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding in synchronised springboard
Great Britain’s Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final.
The pair occupied a podium position from the first round, bouncing between second and third throughout the competition.
However, the colour of their medal was confirmed in the final round with a brilliant dive scoring 94.62.
China’s Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long finished with gold, while Mexico’s Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra took silver.
