Brown backs Kamara and Milner sees bright future – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.
Football
Celtic captain Scott Brown showed his support for Rangers’ Glen Kamara ahead of the Old Firm derby.
James Milner says the future is bright for Liverpool.
Calum Chambers wanted a win after Arsenal’s remarkable comeback.
Cesar Azpilicueta is looking forward to the FA Cup semi-finals.
Rugby Union
France’s stunning late rally to destroy Wales’ Grand Slam hopes got the rugby world talking.
Video referee Wayne Barnes cut a sinister figure.
Boxing
Lawrence Okolie is on top of the world.
Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora sent their congratulations.
Cricket
Milestone for Dawid Malan.
Golf
Sergio Garcia showed off his foot golf skills.
Skiing
Kirsty Muir celebrated silver in the World Cup slopestyle.
Charlie Guest went one better in the Europa Cup.