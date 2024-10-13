Caleb Williams finds room for improvement despite strong show

Caleb Williams insists he must improve despite his four touchdown throws helping Chicago Bears dominate Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bears rallied to their fourth win of the NFL campaign on a day where Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen both managed two touchdowns apiece.

Rookie quarterback Williams, the number one pick of this year’s draft, missed an opportunity for another touchdown to DJ Moore.

His pass was intercepted in the second quarter before his side cruised to victory.

When asked what he credited his performance to, Williams said: “The offensive line, coaching, progress, leadership and the mindset of ‘keep going’ and I think us getting out there and believing in each other is what I credit it to.

“DJ was wide open. I didn’t put enough juice on it and the safety had an easy interception. I need to be better because that would have got everything going. We can’t have turnovers and that’s something I pride myself on, it affects the whole team and the momentum.”

Williams’ fine performance came after his two touchdown throw performance against the Panthers earlier this month.

The victory mounted pressure on the Jags, with Doug Pederson’s side suffering their fifth defeat of the campaign.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus spoke on Williams’ progression, adding: “It’s always great, right, because that’s consistency. You make the progress and you want it to be linear but it’s not always that way.

“I felt he and the football team took a step in the right direction by playing that complimentary football with him being able to distribute the ball. He did a nice job today.”

Kmet came in as an emergency long snapper following an injury to Tyler Scott during the match.

The 25-year-old tight end caught a 31-yard pass from Williams to claim the first touchdown score of the match.

“It was a great play concept,” Kmet told reporters.

“They presented a good defence for us to run that and we had a bunch of screens. My guy was blocked for a second there, gave a good fake and I was able to break a tackle and get into the end zone.”