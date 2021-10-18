error code: 1003
18 October 2021

Cameron Norrie celebrates Indian Wells success – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 18.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie celebrates after winning the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Football

Sergio Aguero made his Barcelona debut as a late substitute.

Happy 47th birthday Robbie Savage.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

As did the EFL.

Golf

Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup PGA tournament in Las Vegas.

Rugby union

Happy 43rd birthday to former England captain Mike Tindall.

Formula One

F1 remembered a title-winning day for Jenson Button.

When in Texas.

Mick Schumacher enjoyed a spectator view on a different track.

Cricket

Curtis Campher celebrated four in four for Ireland.

What a view!

