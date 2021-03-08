Celebrating International Women’s Day – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 8.

Football

Footballers marked International Women’s Day.

Marcus Rashford had some advice for those returning to the classroom.

Rio Ferdinand was glad to see the back of home schooling.

As was Peter Crouch.

Harry Maguire reflected on victory in the Manchester derby.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in the work.

Matt Doherty urged Tottenham to build on their win against Crystal Palace.

Palace striker Christian Benteke was also keen to look forward.

Erling Haaland turned his attention to the Champions League.

Tennis

Serena Williams voiced her support for Meghan Markle following the highly publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Novak Djokovic broke the record for most weeks at world number one.

Cricket

England’s players celebrated their successful tour of New Zealand.

But there was more to mark than just a series win for skipper Heather Knight and bowler Kate Cross.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated IWD.

Kevin Pietersen was glad to get his kids off to school.

Ben Stokes was pleased to see Scott Borthwick handed the Durham captaincy.

Athletics

A golden night for Keely Hodgkinson.

IWD a family affair for Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Tennis

An IWD message from Katie Boulter

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA All-Star Game’s MVP.

Winning captain LeBron James was in a celebratory mood.

And enjoyed being on the same team as Steph Curry for once.

Curry was the three-point king.

American football

Tom Brady may not even be the best Brady.

Off season hiking for Drew Brees as he contemplates his future.