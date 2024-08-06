Charley Hull hoping Olympics smoking ban doesn’t make Paris tournament a drag

Charley Hull hopes a smoking ban at Le Golf National will not see her Olympic gold medal hopes go up in smoke.

The Team GB golfer smokes while out on the course and was dubbed the “female John Daly” by the American media at the US Open two months ago.

Hull also provoked a social media stir after signing autographs for a group of young children with a lit cigarette dangling from her lips at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

But there will be no repeat show at the Olympics in Paris when the women’s competition gets under way on Wednesday, with the 28-year-old from Kettering saying: “I do smoke on the course. It’s a habit, something I do.

“But I won’t do this week. I don’t think you’re allowed.”

Asked if the smoking ban would affect her, Hull replied: “Yeah, I think it will. Because it relaxes me a little bit. But it is what it is.”

On the extensive social media reaction to her smoking at the US Open, she added: “I don’t actually go on Instagram.

“I haven’t gone on Instagram in about four or five months. I don’t go on social media or anything. I just let my agent do it.

“I just concentrate on my golf and just hang out with Georgia (Hall) off the golf course.”

Hull played at the Rio Olympics at 2016 and finished tied seventh, just two shots out of the medal positions.

Hall, 28, is making her debut at the Games and says she has already felt the tournament being different to regular Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour events.

“There’s a different type of mindset I think this week,” said the 2018 Women’s British Open champion from Bournemouth.

“Obviously really an honour to be representing Great Britain and playing for your country.

“You just know, any time you get to do that, it’s probably one of the best moments that you can have as a professional athlete.

“It’s been on my mind in the last few years to get into this team and win a medal.”