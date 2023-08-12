Charley Hull shares lead with Lilia Vu heading into final day of Women’s Open

England’s Charley Hull shares the lead with American Lilia Vu going into Sunday’s final round at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

Home favourite Hull, 27, carded a second successive four-under par 68 in the third round on Saturday, which included three straight birdies from the 15th, to sit level with Vu on nine under for the tournament.

Hull had trailed American overnight leader Ally Ewing by five shots at the start of the day before six birdies in total – tarnished by bogeys at the second and 14th – left her level with Vu, who shot a 67.

Three-time European Tour winner Hull told the LPGA website: “It was really good. Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep.

“I struck the ball pretty well. I was pretty confident and felt good out there, and I’m pretty proud of myself. I can’t wait to get back in the bath and just chill tonight. Another late tee time tomorrow.

“I’ve played the course a few more times and now I just feel excited and comfortable and just really enjoying it. Golf is a game. It’s a sport and you play it because it’s fun, and I just enjoy it.”

Vu, who won the first major of the year in April, the Chevron Championship, made seven birdies and two bogeys, and the joint leaders hold a one-shot lead over American Angel Yin (67) and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (68).

Ewing, who finished the day with a three-over-par 75 after six bogeys and three birdies, slipped to fifth place, two shots behind Hull and Vu.

Sweden’s Linn Grant will start the final day three shots behind the joint leaders after following up Friday’s 69 with a 68, while South Korea’s Jiyai Shin and American Andrea Lee are four behind on five under.

Hull finished the first nine holes on one under after birdies at the first and eighth sandwiched a birdie on the second.

A bogey at the 14th followed her third birdie of the day at the 11th and left her one shot behind Vu, who also dropped a shot at the 14th.

But Hull then rattled off birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th to leave her well placed to challenge for her first major title going into the final round.