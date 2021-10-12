error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Chef Tuchel cooks up a storm – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 12.

Football

Thomas Tuchel is a man of many talents.

Jose Mourinho showed off how he keeps an eye on Roma training.

Arsenal marked 25 years since the start of the Arsene Wenger era.

Happy birthday…

Thomas Muller congratulated Jamal Musiala on his first Germany goal.

Kai Havertz was also pleased with his contribution.

Boxing

Mike Tyson shared his thoughts about Tyson Fury’s victory against Deontay Wilder.

Cricket

Virat Kohli praised his RCB team-mates after IPL exit.

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back.

Tennis

Daniil Medvedev battled the elements at Indian Wells.

Rugby Union

Happy birthday to two former England captains.

