Chelsea celebrate and Mrs Milner on song – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:04pm, Thu 18 Mar 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18.

Football

Chelsea celebrated Champions League progression.

But it was heartbreak for Kieran Trippier.

James Milner’s wife’s namesake enjoyed a big win at Cheltenham – but will the Liverpool man be able to cash in?

Raul Jimenez has a new look.

If that’s how he celebrates a goal, we’d love to see what Temuri Ketsbaia has in store for his birthday bash.

Shrewsbury paid tribute to Steve Jagielka.

Peter Whittingham was remembered.

Last-minute equaliser celebrations!

Things keep going well for Norwich.

Mesut Ozil had a positive update on his recovery.

Cricket

Home time for KP.

Bumble turned 74.

Formula One

The story behind Valtteri Bottas’ new look.

Rugby union

Rhys Williams never misses a chance to remember a Grand Slam.

Snooker

Wiggle, wiggle, bang!

Basketball

The two-time NBA MVP celebrated Milwaukee’s big win.

Ice hockey

When a team’s Twitter account has to cover a 9-0 defeat.

