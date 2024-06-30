30 June 2024

Chelsie Giles among five-strong Team GB judo squad for Paris 2024

By NewsChain Sport
Olympic bronze medallist Chelsie Giles has been named in Team GB’s five-strong judo squad for Paris 2024.

The 27-year-old has become European champion and won world silver since completing the podium in the women’s 52kg event to claim the first of GB’s 64 medals at Tokyo 2020.

Former world number one Lucy Renshall, 28, has also been selected for her second Games after competing in Japan.

Reigning Commonwealth champion Emma Reid, double Commonwealth bronze medallist Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and British champion Lele Nairne will make Olympic debuts in the French capital.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “Watching Chelsie claim our first medal in Tokyo was such a special moment for us all at Team GB.

“It is brilliant to have her and Lucy returning to the team this summer, and we are very pleased to welcome Emma, Mima and Lele to the team for their debut Games.”

The Olympic judo competition will take place between July 27 and August 3 at the Arena Champ-de-Mars.

Chelsie Giles won the first of Team GB’s 64 medals at Tokyo 2020 (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

