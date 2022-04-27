Class of 92 – John Higgins, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams reach last four

John Higgins survived a final-frame decider against Jack Lisowski to book his place in the World Championship semi-finals and seal an historic achievement for the fabled ‘Class of 92′.

After earlier wins for Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams, Higgins’ 13-12 success marks the first time the trio – who all turned professional 30 years ago – have reached the last four at the Crucible since 1999.

Higgins will face O’Sullivan, who swiftly dispatched Stephen Maguire upon the resumption of their quarter-final, while Williams battled past Yan Bingtao to set up a last-four clash with 2019 champion Judd Trump.

“We’ve got three of us who all came through in 1992 and we’re into the semi-finals 30 years later,” said Williams, who at 47 is the oldest semi-finalist since Ray Reardon in 1985.

John Higgins, pictured, edged victory over a shell-shocked Jack Lisowski (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“What other sport can do something like that? It doesn’t really happen.”

Higgins stood on the brink of defeat when Lisowski, who stunned favourite Neil Robertson in the previous round, retrieved a 11-9 deficit to take the lead for the first time since the first frame of the match.

But the 46-year-old drew on his decades of experience to respond with a century to force the decider, then seized on an early missed red by Lisowski to compile a match-winning break of 72.

“I really don’t know where those two frames came from at the end,” admitted Higgins.

“I was struggling all day and I had not been taking my chances. You’ve just got to find a way to get over the winning line.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan, pictured, polished off victory over Stephen Maguire (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier, O’Sullivan insisted “I’m no superstar” after cruising into the last four for a record 13th time by wrapping up a comfortable 13-5 win over Maguire.

The 46-year-old reeled off breaks of 71 and 126 in the first two frames of the morning session to surpass the record he had shared with Stephen Hendry for reaching the last four.

But, despite closing on emulating Hendry’s record of seven world titles, O’Sullivan is adamant that the Scot’s dominance of the sport in the 1990s still makes him the greatest.

“Stephen is an all-time legend for me, the greatest player,” O’Sullivan told the BBC.

“He was the Tiger Woods of snooker. Me, John (Higgins) and Mark (Williams) have all done well, but when he was flying he was a superstar.

Mark Williams, right, summoned two big breaks to edge past Yan Bingtao (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“When there’s three of us, we’re not superstars. But when there’s one man dominating the sport like he did, like Tiger Woods, it’s a different level.”

It was another commanding win from O’Sullivan, who started the tournament by losing the first three frames of his first-round match to David Gilbert before storming back to beat the former semi-finalist and blow away Mark Allen in round two.

Williams became the second member of the ‘Class of 92’ to progress as he summoned two spectacular breaks to end the dogged challenge of his Chinese opponent with a 13-11 win.

Yan took the first two frames of the deciding session to establish a 10-8 lead but Williams hauled himself level before summoning frame-winning breaks of 66 and 78 respectively.

I can't believe I'm still competing with the big boys and getting to semi-finals and winning a couple of tournaments - it's unbelievable

Williams added: “I can’t believe I’m still competing with the big boys and getting to semi-finals and winning a couple of tournaments – it’s unbelievable.”

Williams will play Trump in the semi-finals after the 2019 champion recovered from a dismal opening session of the day to reel off eight frames in succession and sink Stuart Bingham 13-8.

Bingham had turned a 5-3 deficit into an 8-5 lead, but his missed black in the next proved the trigger for a spectacular comeback by Trump, who took the last three frames of the afternoon session to set up his grandstand finish.

“I could not pot a ball and I just tried to dig in and not get too down about it,” said Trump.

“I managed to get out of the session at 8-8 which I was unbelievably happy about, and I felt a lot more confident going into the evening session.”