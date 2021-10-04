Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League – Monday’s sporting social
18:11pm, Mon 04 Oct 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.
Football
Mohamed Salah was in confident mood.
David De Gea was hungry for more matches.
Claudio Ranieri returned to the Premier League.
Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were brought back into the England fold.
Cricket
Happy birthday Chris Jordan.
Boxing
Anthony Joshua spread positive vibes.
Formula One
Lando Norris checked into This Morning, this morning.
Golf
Billy Horschel produced some magic on the 18th at St Andrews.
Cycling
Win number 10 of 2021 for Mark Cavendish.
NFL
An emotional night in New England as Tom Brady returned to play.