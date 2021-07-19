Coco Gauff leads tennis stars ruled out of Tokyo – Olympics Covid-19 withdrawals

With positive coronavirus cases beginning to be recorded in the Olympic Village, the list of athletes forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 is only likely to lengthen.

Here, the PA news agency keeps track on the star names whose dreams of competing in the Japanese capital have already been curtailed by the virus.

Coco Gauff

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Six – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

Unlike many of her contemporaries, the 17-year-old tennis star seemed genuinely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Games at seven days’ notice due to a positive test. Gauff wrote on Twitter: “I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for covid and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta File Photo (PA Wire)

Konta’s nightmare summer continued when she revealed she had developed symptoms and contracted the virus. The British number one had previously been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon and isolate due to one of her team testing positive. Konta described it as a “heartbreaking reality”, adding: “Representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career.”

Alex De Minaur

Viking International – Day Six – Devonshire Park (PA Wire)

The Australian number one was forced to withdraw after returning a positive sample from one of the two mandatory pre-departure tests he undertook in his home country. He became the first member of the Australian Olympic team to test positive. According to Australia’s Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman, De Minaur, who was to have competed in singles and doubles, was left “shattered” by the news.

Dan Evans

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Five – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Wire)

Having initially expressed his reluctance to go to Tokyo, British number one Evans changed his mind – only to then be struck down by the virus. Announcing his withdrawal last week, Evans wrote on social media: “Unfortunately I recently tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, I will not be able to prepare and get myself ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I am hugely disappointed and currently self isolating according to the guidelines as set out by the government.”