Commonwealth Games chief executive David Grevemberg to stand down in March

David Grevemberg is to stand down from his role as chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation on March 5, the organisation has announced.

Grevemberg, who presided over the 2014 Games in Glasgow, has been in post since November of the same year and has overseen the federation’s Transformation 2022 strategy, an element of which has been a recognition of the role of human rights in sport and a focus on social justice, impact, equality, diversity and inclusion.

He told the CGF’s official website: “I have had the privilege of working in the Commonwealth Sport Movement for over a decade, including six years as CEO of the federation.

“I am enormously proud of the work that we have achieved and continue to drive through our strategy, Transformation 2022, which has always been delivered in ambitious partnership with our team, our leadership and our passionate global network of members and Commonwealth athletes.

“Together we have transformed the vision, mission and impact of our Movement, and it has been an honour to play my small part in building peaceful, sustainable and prosperous communities across the Commonwealth through sport.

“The upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are tracking positively and I am confident will be another milestone event for the movement.

“After much reflection, I feel that now is the right moment to pass the baton. This will give a successor time to support and experience next year’s Games in Birmingham and plan and oversee the next significant phase of the federation’s history, post-Transformation 2022.”

The governing body will now begin the process of recruiting a replacement with president Dame Louise Martin acknowledging the vision and energy of the man the successful candidate will succeed.

She said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank David for his work, energetic advocacy, and strong commitment to our movement and leaving the federation well positioned for Birmingham 2022.

“David is a visionary and energetic advocate of the power of sport and its ability to enhance and transform lives.”