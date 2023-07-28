Conor Benn cleared by UKAD after investigation into failed drugs tests

Conor Benn is free to resume his boxing career after he was cleared by a UK Anti-Doping investigation into the two failed drugs tests that forced the cancellation of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn was formally charged by UKAD in April after twice testing positive for the female fertility drug clomifene in the build-up to October’s domestic catchweight showdown.

But the 26-year-old, son of British great Nigel Benn, revealed on social media that the charge has been dismissed by the doping agency.

“Today marks the end of a gruelling 10-month process, during which the WBC had already decided I was innocent of any wrongdoing,” Benn said in a statement released on Twitter.

“After a hearing with the National-Doping Agency Panel and UKAD, I have now been vindicated for the second time.

“Hopefully, the public and various members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through.

“The UKAD process has now formally ended and I remain free to fight.”

Benn will now reapply for his British Boxing Board of Control licence with promoter Eddie Hearn planning a comeback fight in September ahead of a clash with a high-profile opponent in December.

The welterweight from London had been banned from competing in the UK until his case had been heard by UKAD, although he was free to fight overseas.

The lucrative showdown with Eubank Jr is now expected to be revived and having protested his innocence from the outset, Benn sees the outcome of the hearing as vindication.

“Naturally, I am pleased that I can now put this behind me once and for all,” he said.

“As you can imagine the last 10 months have weighed heavily on me and I am anxious that if this happened to me, it could potentially happen to any honest, dedicated and clean athlete like me.

“I would like to thank my fans that have kept the faith when many have turned against me, as well as my team, Matchroom, my friends and family, sponsors and also my legal team, all of whom have shared a belief in me and a commitment to ensure the correct result being obtained and justice being achieved.

“Only with the strength of all this support have I been able to continue during this challenging time.

“I now intend to put this matter behind me and look forward. Which begins with fighting as soon as possible so I can remind everyone who I am.”

The PA news agency has contacted UKAD for comment.