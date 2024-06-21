Conor McGregor reveals broken toe behind postponement of Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor has revealed a broken toe was behind the postponement of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old Irishman – who has been out of action since breaking his leg during a July 2021 defeat to lightweight rival Dustin Poirier – was due to top the bill at UFC 303 on June 29.

However, it was announced earlier this month that he had been forced to withdraw as a result of an unspecified problem, which McGregor has now confirmed was suffered during training without full protective equipment.

McGregor said in a post on his official Instagram account: “Man we were so f****** super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take.

“I want that new Bugatti how I gone (sic) justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights.

“We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it.

“I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100 per cent Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close.

I will get this back. I’ve got to. I’ve got two fights left on my contract.

“A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward.

“I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest.

“Ya know yaself (sic). But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not.”