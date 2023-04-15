Corach Rambler races to National glory for Russell and Fox
Corach Rambler was a superb winner of the Randox Grand National for trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox.
Successful at last month’s Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old was kept out of trouble throughout after starting as the 8-1 favourite, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track.
He jumped into the lead over the last and pulled away when passing the elbow, holding off a closing Vanillier with Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year’s winner Noble Yeats running a gallant race under his big weight in fourth.
It was a second victory in the world’s greatest steeplechase for Russell and Fox, after One For Arthur in 2017.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox