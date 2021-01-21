Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates fourth Juventus trophy – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 21.

Football

A fourth Juventus trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo – but was he too modest to mention reaching his 760-goal milestone?

Sergio Aguero tested positive for Covid-19.

Ilkay Gundogan is in form on and off the field.

Dedication’s what you need…

The meeting Chelsea fans have been waiting for….

Manchester United match-winner Paul Pogba looked ahead.

Virgil Van Dijk’s comeback continues.

Happy birthday to Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

Cricket

Sam Billings was full of praise for Kent batting coach Michael Yardy.

It’s been 10 years since Chris Woakes made his ODI debut for England.

Sam Curran was excited for an Indian Premier League return.

Tennis

Katie Boulter wished Laura Robson a happy birthday.

Though it wasn’t the birthday Robson was hoping for….

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was keeping busy during his off-season.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a snowy bike ride with views.

Rugby Union

Dog eaten your homework, James Haskell?

Boxing

Tyson Fury is confident of “smashing” Anthony Joshua after speaking to his trainer SugarHill Steward.

Fury likes what The Rock has been cooking in the gym.

Amir Khan shared some worrying family news.

Mike Tyson took some time to reflect.

Basketball

Joe Biden’s inauguration as US President got LeBron James walking down memory lane.

Athletics

London Marathon organisers saluted their remote runners as they planned a return to the capital’s streets.

Believe and achieve was the message from Usain Bolt.

Golf

Brooks Koepka is ready for a new year on tour.

Branden Grace is taking some time off.