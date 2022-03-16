Criterion Club in St Albans to stage first event of controversial Super League

The Criterion Club in St Albans will host the first event of the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed golf Super League in June.

The league has announced its eight-tournament schedule, called the LIV Golf Invitational, which boasts a total prize fund of USD250million, and which will also stage events in the US, Bangkok and Jeddah.

The league’s commissioner, Greg Norman, says he has sent invitations to over 250 players, and has insisted they will be able to continue to fulfil their existing commitments.

Rory McIlroy has declared the new league ‘dead in the water’ (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Norman said: “Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events.

“I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential.”

The PGA Tour has threatened to ban players who sign up for the new Saudi league from its events, whilst a number of other leading names have distanced themselves from the prospect.

They include Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, whilst Rory McIlroy has already declared the league “dead in the water”.

The inaugural event is scheduled to start on June 9, in the week immediately prior to the start of the US Open. Further events will take place in Portland and New Jersey in July, Boston and Chicago in September, and Bangkok and Jeddah the following month.