Cycling trio complete squad as Ireland take largest-ever team to Paris Olympics

Team Ireland will take their largest-ever squad to an Olympic Games when they compete at this summer’s event in Paris.

Road cyclists Megan Armitage, Ben Healy and Ryan Mullen are the final set of athletes to be named.

Their inclusion confirms that 133 athletes are set to compete for Ireland, surpassing the 116 who represented the nation at Tokyo 2020.

All three cyclists are making their Olympic debuts this summer, with Mullen and Healy competing in the men’s road race on August 3 while Armitage will ride at the women’s road race the following day.

Both men and women will share the same route in the time trials for the first time in history, and the 32.4km route begins in the Esplanade des Invalides and finishes on the Pont Alexandre III.

Mullen will also compete in the time trial on July 27 and believes he is ready to seize his opportunity in Paris.

He said: “It’s a massive privilege and the biggest honour of my career to date to be able to represent Ireland at the Olympics in Paris.

“I’ve been pulling on the green for Ireland for 15 years, so this opportunity has been a long time in the making and I’m more than ready to seize it.”

Armitage added: “When I started cycling four years ago, I never believed I would have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the Olympics.

“It truly is a dream come true. I am incredibly proud of the journey I’ve been on to get to this point and the people who have supported me from the beginning. I hope to do them and myself proud in Paris.”