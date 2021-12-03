03 December 2021

Dallas respond to losing run and see off New Orleans

03 December 2021

NFC East leaders the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a two-game losing run with a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Without head coach Mike McCarthy following a positive Covid-19 test, the Cowboys put a close game to bed in the third quarter with Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys managed four interceptions in a single game for the first time since 2010 in an impressive defensive display.

The Saints’ losing streak now stands at five straight games, while Dallas improve to 8-4.

