Damar Hamlin resuscitated twice but now ‘trending upwards’, says uncle
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field but seems to be “trending upwards in a positive way”, his uncle has said.
Hamlin has been in a critical condition in hospital following the incident that took place during Monday’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 24-year-old had CPR on the field after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Speaking to CNN outside the hospital, Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said: “His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice.
“They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.
“I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life.
“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way.”
Hamlin was said to be on a ventilator while sedated to help with his breathing.
