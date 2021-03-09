Darren Campbell appointed British Athletics sprints head alongside Tim Benjamin

Former Olympic champion Darren Campbell has joined British Athletics as head of short sprints and relays.

Campbell was one of Britain’s most successful sprinters of the last few decades, winning Olympic gold in 2004 as part of the 4×100 metres relay team and individual silver in the 200m four years earlier.

The 47-year-old will work alongside former 400m runner Tim Benjamin, who has been appointed as head of long sprints and relays.

Campbell and Benjamin both competed with Christian Malcolm, the head coach of Britain’s Olympic programme, who said: “These are great appointments for the sport.

“Darren and Tim bring a wealth of experience to the roles following their successful careers in and out of the sport. I am pleased to bring them into the team as we continue to support athletes and coaches to achieve their goals during 2021 and beyond.”

Campbell has remained a familiar face and voice around athletics since retiring in 2006 through his media work, and he said: “I’m really pleased to accept this role and work with Tim, Christian and (performance director) Sara (Symington).

Darren Campbell (right) will work again with his former relay team-mate Christian Malcolm (PA Archive)

“I felt like it was the right time to get involved with the sport again. I’m excited by the new leadership and the new direction it’s headed in by putting the athlete first.

“When I was competing, I don’t feel we always got what we needed, and support wasn’t offered properly. I know I can bring that experience and help to ensure athletes have what they need to be successful.”

No appointment has been made to fill the vacant head of endurance role. Chris Jones will be seconded from Welsh Athletics on a part-time basis to help drive a long-team strategy, with Rob Denmark continuing on an interim basis as the main point of contact for athletes through the Tokyo Olympics.