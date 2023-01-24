David Beckham and Marcus Rashford (Kirsty O’Connor/Isaac Parkin/PA)
24 January 2023

David Beckham and Marcus Rashford feel the cold – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
24 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.

Football

David Beckham was still thawing out.

Marcus Rashford was in the ice… with a polar bear.

Kammy was feeling grateful.

Antony prepared for a big week.

Rodrigo Bentancur reflected on a successful Monday night for Spurs.

Gary Neville felt upbeat.

Jermain Defoe enjoyed being in the studio.

Forest Green were not happy.

Neil Warnock got his hands dirty.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was amazed by Chris Woakes’ bowling.

Whoops!

Golf

Justin Rose geared up for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Athletics

Aston Villa fan Katharine Merry was feeling thankful to Darvel.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk had a message for Tyson Fury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New Royal baby: Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

world news

Seven dead as California sees third mass killing in eight days

world news

Transgender woman found guilty of rape when she was a man

news