03 May 2022

De Gea thankful, Brooks cancer free and Bolt blessed – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
03 May 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 3.

Football

Manchester United signed off for the season at Old Trafford.

David Raya did not dwell on the result.

Stuart Dallas was feeling grateful.

The best news from David Brooks.

A birthday in the Evra household.

James Rodriguez was sporting a new look.

Bayern Munich announced Thomas Muller’s new contract by recreating a childhood photograph.

Boxing

Tyson Fury spent his time wisely.

Athletics

Usain Bolt counted his blessings.

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas was living the American dream.

Life’s a beach for AlphaTauri.

McLaren were looking up.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Channel crossings to the UK hit 7,000 for the year so far

news

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole in Germany on 15th anniversary of her disappearance

world news

Minister denies culture of misogyny in Westminster, blaming a few ‘bad apples’

news